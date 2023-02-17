An overall feel about Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Coherent Corp.’s stock clocked out at $45.54, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $45.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335687 shares were traded. COHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.82.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On December 13, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $45.

On December 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when KRAMER FRANCIS J sold 2,936 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 117,440 led to the insider holds 272,685 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $75.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COHR traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.17M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COHR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 6.95M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $1.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Coherent Corp.’s year-ago sales were $827.72M, an estimated increase of 62.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B, an increase of 53.50% less than the figure of $62.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 63.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.13B and the low estimate is $5.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.