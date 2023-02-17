An overall feel about Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) closed at $94.90 up 9.33% from its previous closing price of $86.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3407720 shares were traded. FMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.03.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $86.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fomento’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMX has reached a high of $88.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FMX has traded an average of 575.13K shares per day and 966.77k over the past ten days. A total of 357.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.24M. Insiders hold about 79.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FMX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 2.19M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FMX is 1.69, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 26.98% for FMX, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.05. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.93 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.99B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.07B to a low estimate of $8.9B. As of the current estimate, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $7.31B, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.68B, an increase of 20.40% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.68B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.44B, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.68B and the low estimate is $35.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.