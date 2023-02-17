Analysis of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM): Selected Notes

The closing price of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) was $4.90 for the day, up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $4.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023044 shares were traded. OIIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8700.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OIIM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2015, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.50 to $1.75.

Northland Capital reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 08, 2014, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, O2Micro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 163.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIIM has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9660.

Shares Statistics:

OIIM traded an average of 103.25K shares per day over the past three months and 376k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.64M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OIIM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 11.07k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.5M to a low estimate of $17.5M. As of the current estimate, O2Micro International Limited’s year-ago sales were $24.39M, an estimated decrease of -28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.3M, a decrease of -20.00% over than the figure of -$28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.1M, down -21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85M and the low estimate is $84.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.