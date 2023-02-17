Analysis of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) was $33.67 for the day, down -4.64% from the previous closing price of $35.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579774 shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.65.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of QTWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $32.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Coleman Kirk L sold 2,874 shares for $27.03 per share. The transaction valued at 77,684 led to the insider holds 106,029 shares of the business.

Mehok David J sold 1,202 shares of QTWO for $32,490 on Dec 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 87,678 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Volanoski Michael A., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 2,593 shares for $40.25 each. As a result, the insider received 104,368 and left with 69,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $67.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.21.

Shares Statistics:

QTWO traded an average of 429.62K shares per day over the past three months and 418.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M. Shares short for QTWO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 2.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.73 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.9M to a low estimate of $148.4M. As of the current estimate, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.34M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.41M, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $157M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.44M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $568.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.85M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $646.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $651.3M and the low estimate is $644.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.