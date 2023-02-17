Analysis of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG): Selected Notes

The closing price of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) was $33.37 for the day, down -3.94% from the previous closing price of $34.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008463 shares were traded. TPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.79.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.50.

On October 17, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPG has reached a high of $44.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.76.

Shares Statistics:

TPG traded an average of 516.09K shares per day over the past three months and 428.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.63M. Insiders hold about 12.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.15M, compared to 7.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $408.3M to a low estimate of $288.11M. As of the current estimate, TPG Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated decrease of -66.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $353.33M, a decrease of -4.50% over than the figure of -$66.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $375.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99B, down -72.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.