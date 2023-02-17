Are analysts optimistic about Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMEX:ATNM) stock?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) closed the day trading at $14.26 up 6.66% from the previous closing price of $13.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563708 shares were traded. ATNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATNM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 25, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On November 05, 2020, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on November 05, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 308.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNM has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATNM traded about 296.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATNM traded about 307.37k shares per day. A total of 25.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.00M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14M, up 62.60% from the average estimate.