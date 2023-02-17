Are analysts optimistic about Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock?

The closing price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) was $5.84 for the day, down -2.18% from the previous closing price of $5.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1341007 shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.82.

Our analysis of CLNE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 153.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Corbus Barclay sold 11,286 shares for $5.49 per share. The transaction valued at 61,960 led to the insider holds 630,101 shares of the business.

Pratt Mitchell W sold 8,140 shares of CLNE for $45,307 on Jan 23. The COO AND SECRETARY now owns 854,313 shares after completing the transaction at $5.57 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Littlefair Andrew J, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $7.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,465,280 and left with 1,351,374 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $8.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.90.

CLNE traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 1.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.19M with a Short Ratio of 11.19M, compared to 11.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.55.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $148M to a low estimate of $108.83M. As of the current estimate, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s year-ago sales were $91.93M, an estimated increase of 34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.19M, an increase of 38.00% over than the figure of $34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $471.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.65M, up 70.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $599.1M and the low estimate is $461M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.