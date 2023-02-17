Are analysts optimistic about Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RUTH) stock?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) closed the day trading at $17.43 up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $17.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559237 shares were traded. RUTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RUTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Mirdamadi Susan sold 15,000 shares for $24.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,000 led to the insider holds 102,359 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ruth’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUTH has reached a high of $24.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RUTH traded about 389.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RUTH traded about 388.67k shares per day. A total of 33.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.31M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RUTH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

RUTH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.64, up from 0.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $138.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $142.7M to a low estimate of $134.33M. As of the current estimate, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.74M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.35M, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $510.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $501.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $505.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.12M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $545.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $550.82M and the low estimate is $531.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.