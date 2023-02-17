Are analysts optimistic about Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) stock?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) closed the day trading at $42.57 down -2.52% from the previous closing price of $43.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2004390 shares were traded. WDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WDC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $50 from $38 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Zamiska Gene M. sold 2,169 shares for $40.90 per share. The transaction valued at 88,712 led to the insider holds 31,554 shares of the business.

Zamiska Gene M. sold 4,776 shares of WDC for $300,888 on May 04. The SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer now owns 26,719 shares after completing the transaction at $63.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDC has reached a high of $63.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WDC traded about 4.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WDC traded about 3.27M shares per day. A total of 318.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.77M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WDC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.22M, compared to 7.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.49 and a low estimate of -$1.7, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.78. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.29 and -$2.24.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $2.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8B to a low estimate of $2.68B. As of the current estimate, Western Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.38B, an estimated decrease of -38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.93B, a decrease of -35.30% over than the figure of -$38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.53B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.79B, down -33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.68B and the low estimate is $12.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.