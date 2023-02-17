Are analysts optimistic about Zscaler Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZS) stock?

The closing price of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) was $132.93 for the day, down -6.89% from the previous closing price of $142.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3616303 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $148.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $124.

On January 18, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $115.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 18, 2023, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Brown Andrew William Fraser bought 5,000 shares for $108.78 per share. The transaction valued at 543,900 led to the insider holds 23,250 shares of the business.

Rajic Dali sold 7,113 shares of ZS for $811,866 on Dec 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 296,820 shares after completing the transaction at $114.14 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, CANESSA REMO, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,279 shares for $114.14 each. As a result, the insider received 716,674 and left with 302,092 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 44.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $286.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.48.

Shares Statistics:

ZS traded an average of 2.55M shares per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.72M, compared to 7.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 10.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 35 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 39 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 32 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $368M to a low estimate of $345M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $255.56M, an estimated increase of 42.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.47M, an increase of 35.10% less than the figure of $42.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $399.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.5M.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.