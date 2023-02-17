Are Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) closed at $21.71 up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $21.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3874473 shares were traded. NLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $19 from $6 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $6.25 to $6.75.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8.75 to $7.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Finkelstein David L bought 200,000 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,112,000 led to the insider holds 1,669,013 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Annaly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLY has reached a high of $29.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NLY has traded an average of 6.45M shares per day and 6.24M over the past ten days. A total of 468.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 466.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NLY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.01M with a Short Ratio of 14.01M, compared to 23.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NLY is 3.52, from 0.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.05.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $792.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $795M to a low estimate of $790M. As of the current estimate, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $655.85M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $832.7M, an increase of 29.00% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $854M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $809M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.