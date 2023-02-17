Are Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) closed at $18.66 up 1.91% from its previous closing price of $18.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 808236 shares were traded. BLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bausch + Lomb Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On September 12, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

On July 26, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on July 26, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares for $17.05 per share. The transaction valued at 77,606,339 led to the insider holds 310,449,643 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bausch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 112.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLCO has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLCO has traded an average of 387.42K shares per day and 608.75k over the past ten days. A total of 350.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BLCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 3.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 17.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.07B and the low estimate is $5.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.