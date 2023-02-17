Are KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, KBR Inc.’s stock clocked out at $55.60, up 7.42% from its previous closing price of $51.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3431431 shares were traded. KBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Myles Jennifer sold 1,449 shares for $50.36 per share. The transaction valued at 72,965 led to the insider holds 49,236 shares of the business.

Kelly Douglas Nick sold 3,456 shares of KBR for $177,472 on Nov 28. The President, Technology now owns 31,638 shares after completing the transaction at $51.35 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Conlon Gregory Sean, who serves as the Chief Digital & Development of the company, sold 14,564 shares for $52.09 each. As a result, the insider received 758,634 and left with 50,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KBR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has reached a high of $56.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KBR traded 924.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.80M. Shares short for KBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.41, KBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.64B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, KBR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.5B, an estimated decrease of -34.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$34.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $6.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.