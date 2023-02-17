As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) offers stability

The closing price of Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) was $45.69 for the day, down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $46.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10997500 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRVL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $64 previously.

On December 02, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $55.

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $56.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 16, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Christman Dan sold 6,778 shares for $46.05 per share. The transaction valued at 312,127 led to the insider holds 85,425 shares of the business.

Tamer Ford sold 100,000 shares of MRVL for $4,800,000 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 216,083 shares after completing the transaction at $48.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Koopmans Chris, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $48.00 each. As a result, the insider received 384,000 and left with 113,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $76.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.45.

Shares Statistics:

MRVL traded an average of 10.87M shares per day over the past three months and 9.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 852.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 848.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.16M with a Short Ratio of 19.16M, compared to 15.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, MRVL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Marvell Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.39B and the low estimate is $5.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.