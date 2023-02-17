As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) offers stability

The closing price of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) was $2.31 for the day, down -4.15% from the previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186032 shares were traded. KIND stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KIND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.50 and its Current Ratio is at 18.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On March 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

On February 24, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $7.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on February 24, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Greylock 16 GP LLC bought 765,000 shares for $3.31 per share. The transaction valued at 2,534,368 led to the insider holds 10,917,514 shares of the business.

Sze David L bought 765,000 shares of KIND for $2,534,368 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 10,917,514 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Greylock 16 GP LLC, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, bought 400,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,356,800 and bolstered with 10,299,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIND has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1442, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8274.

Shares Statistics:

KIND traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 377.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KIND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 6.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $51M to a low estimate of $50.25M. As of the current estimate, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.33M, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.55M, a decrease of -10.70% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $211M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $209.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.2M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $240.3M and the low estimate is $215.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.