As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) offers stability

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) closed the day trading at $10.26 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $10.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627435 shares were traded. PDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 442.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Lang Barbara B bought 325 shares for $10.24 per share. The transaction valued at 3,328 led to the insider holds 25,331 shares of the business.

Swope Jeffrey L. bought 42,000 shares of PDM for $499,800 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 119,835 shares after completing the transaction at $11.90 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, MCDOWELL FRANK C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $11.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 59,100 and bolstered with 70,713 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Piedmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 85.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDM has reached a high of $17.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDM traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDM traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 123.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.22M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PDM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 2.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

PDM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.06. The current Payout Ratio is 217.80% for PDM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $147.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.91M to a low estimate of $147.91M. As of the current estimate, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.15M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.58M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $593.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $589.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $563.8M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $578.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $596.97M and the low estimate is $561M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.