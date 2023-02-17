Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) was $44.71 for the day, up 1.54% from the previous closing price of $44.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654802 shares were traded. BPMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BPMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Albers Jeffrey W. sold 20,000 shares for $50.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,800 led to the insider holds 183,243 shares of the business.

Haviland Kate bought 1,100 shares of BPMC for $48,378 on Nov 03. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 92,281 shares after completing the transaction at $43.98 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Rossi Christina, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 533 shares for $45.24 each. As a result, the insider received 24,113 and left with 43,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPMC has reached a high of $82.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.44.

Shares Statistics:

BPMC traded an average of 522.29K shares per day over the past three months and 526.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Shares short for BPMC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 4.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.38% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.28 and a low estimate of -$2.88, while EPS last year was -$5.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.6, with high estimates of -$2.07 and low estimates of -$3.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.98 and -$9.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.33. EPS for the following year is -$9.58, with 18 analysts recommending between -$8.07 and -$11.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.57M to a low estimate of $25.3M. As of the current estimate, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $107.02M, an estimated decrease of -67.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.73M, a decrease of -35.10% over than the figure of -$67.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.3M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $211.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $199.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.08M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291M and the low estimate is $153.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.