BRCC (BRC Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $7.95 in the prior trading day, BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) closed at $7.75, down -2.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527298 shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Welling Glenn W. bought 20,000 shares for $6.76 per share. The transaction valued at 135,142 led to the insider holds 900,432 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. bought 14,468 shares of BRCC for $94,294 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 880,432 shares after completing the transaction at $6.52 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $6.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,500 and bolstered with 865,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 55.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 497.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 696.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 211.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.82M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.33M, compared to 4.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.60% and a Short% of Float of 19.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $92.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.1M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, BRC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.85M, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.31M, an increase of 63.00% over than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.1M, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $518M and the low estimate is $461M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.