Considering DISH Network Corporation (DISH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) closed at $14.10 in the last session, down -2.15% from day before closing price of $14.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2164117 shares were traded. DISH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DISH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $36.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when DEFRANCO JAMES bought 110,000 shares for $16.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,840,300 led to the insider holds 131,327 shares of the business.

DEFRANCO JAMES bought 144,328 shares of DISH for $2,571,925 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 1,050,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.82 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, DEFRANCO JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 191,735 shares for $18.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,473,809 and bolstered with 905,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DISH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DISH has reached a high of $33.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DISH traded on average about 4.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 530.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DISH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 30.84M with a Short Ratio of 30.29M, compared to 28.15M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 14.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.17 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.19B to a low estimate of $4.12B. As of the current estimate, DISH Network Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.45B, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.04B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.88B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18B and the low estimate is $15.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.