Considering SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $2.69 in the prior trading day, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) closed at $2.98, up 10.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2430302 shares were traded. SOBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7116.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Beabout J. Steven bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 11,000 led to the insider holds 334,503 shares of the business.

Beabout J. Steven bought 767 shares of SOBR for $859 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 324,503 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Beabout J. Steven, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,304 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,267 and bolstered with 323,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3610.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2440, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6695.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.94M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SOBR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 590.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 521.6k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.91 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3M and the low estimate is $3.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 511.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.