Considering Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) closed at $17.82 in the last session, down -4.19% from day before closing price of $18.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617195 shares were traded. VTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On January 24, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vitesse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTS has reached a high of $19.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTS traded on average about 835.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 453k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.83M. Insiders hold about 14.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company.