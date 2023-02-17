Considering Zillow Group Inc. (Z) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $47.49 in the prior trading day, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) closed at $47.90, up 0.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7024607 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of Z by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 08, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Samuelson Errol G sold 4,799 shares for $46.36 per share. The transaction valued at 222,485 led to the insider holds 93,407 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 4,103 shares of Z for $190,203 on Feb 15. The President of Zillow now owns 28,486 shares after completing the transaction at $46.36 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Parker Allen, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,851 shares for $46.35 each. As a result, the insider received 178,510 and left with 157,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $65.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 173.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.86M. Insiders hold about 9.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for Z as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.14M with a Short Ratio of 19.43M, compared to 23.95M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $413.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $424.79M to a low estimate of $400.41M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.88B, an estimated decrease of -89.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $420.96M, a decrease of -90.10% less than the figure of -$89.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $453.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -70.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.