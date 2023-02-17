Hexcel Corporation (HXL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) was $72.69 for the day, down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $72.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1165459 shares were traded. HXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HXL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $75 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $71 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Merlot Thierry sold 4,192 shares for $70.11 per share. The transaction valued at 293,901 led to the insider holds 38,010 shares of the business.

Merlot Thierry sold 4,265 shares of HXL for $292,195 on Jan 31. The See Remarks now owns 38,010 shares after completing the transaction at $68.51 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Lehman Gail E, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $58.51 each. As a result, the insider received 87,765 and left with 6,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hexcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HXL has reached a high of $73.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.31.

Shares Statistics:

HXL traded an average of 542.00K shares per day over the past three months and 659.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.63M. Shares short for HXL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 3.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, HXL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for HXL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 1988 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $445M to a low estimate of $400.66M. As of the current estimate, Hexcel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $390.6M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $437.05M, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $448M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $402.41M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.