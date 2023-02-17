How is Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $21.54 in the prior trading day, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) closed at $21.57, up 0.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691706 shares were traded. ARLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.32.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARLP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On February 04, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on February 04, 2020, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alliance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLP has reached a high of $27.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 507.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 622.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.87M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 2.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARLP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.56%. The current Payout Ratio is 48.10% for ARLP, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.96 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.92. EPS for the following year is $6.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $680.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $687.53M to a low estimate of $667.2M. As of the current estimate, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $460.86M, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $692.12M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $708.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $680.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.