How is Carnival Corporation & plc’s (NYSE: CCL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) closed at $11.60 in the last session, down -4.84% from day before closing price of $12.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30025413 shares were traded. CCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.57.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Underweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $7.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares for $11.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,175,500 led to the insider holds 870,950 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $23.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company.