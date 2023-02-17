How is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE: LH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) closed at $256.09 in the last session, up 3.16% from day before closing price of $248.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320057 shares were traded. LH stock price reached its highest trading level at $257.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $238.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $250 from $275 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Schroeder Mark S sold 309 shares for $247.63 per share. The transaction valued at 76,518 led to the insider holds 6,687 shares of the business.

Schroeder Mark S sold 409 shares of LH for $99,391 on Feb 07. The EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab now owns 6,687 shares after completing the transaction at $243.01 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, van der Vaart Sandra D, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 219 shares for $243.01 each. As a result, the insider received 53,219 and left with 5,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laboratory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LH has reached a high of $281.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 242.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 237.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LH traded on average about 640.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 701.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 90.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.43 and a low estimate of $3.95, while EPS last year was $6.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.19, with high estimates of $4.68 and low estimates of $3.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.18 and $19.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.85. EPS for the following year is $17.7, with 15 analysts recommending between $18.89 and $16.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.78B to a low estimate of $3.66B. As of the current estimate, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s year-ago sales were $4.06B, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.7B, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.12B, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.4B and the low estimate is $14.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.