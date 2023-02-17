I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI).

After finishing at $20.13 in the prior trading day, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) closed at $19.46, down -3.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589348 shares were traded. SBGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $16 from $25 previously.

On November 03, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $16.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sinclair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBGI has reached a high of $31.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 513.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.42M. Insiders hold about 9.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBGI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.61M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08. The current Payout Ratio is 2.00% for SBGI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.35 and $36.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $36.88. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.16 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $981.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $992M to a low estimate of $966M. As of the current estimate, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated decrease of -33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $775.83M, a decrease of -39.80% less than the figure of -$33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $780.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $771.16M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.13B, down -35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.