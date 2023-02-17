In spite of Gray Television Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Gray Television Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.31, down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $12.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512764 shares were traded. GTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $25 previously.

On October 15, 2020, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2020, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought 68,750 shares for $17.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,225,350 led to the insider holds 1,042,217 shares of the business.

ROBINSON HARRIETT J sold 68,750 shares of GTN for $1,225,350 on Dec 19. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.82 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, BOGER RICHARD LEE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,200 shares for $11.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,320 and bolstered with 44,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gray’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTN has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTN traded 748.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 621.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.89M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GTN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 3.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, GTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.00% for GTN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.59 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Gray Television Inc.’s year-ago sales were $721M, an estimated increase of 44.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.04M, a decrease of -3.40% less than the figure of $44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $782M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 51.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33B and the low estimate is $3.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.