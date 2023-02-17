In spite of The Andersons Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANDE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) closed at $44.74 up 2.66% from its previous closing price of $43.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508465 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Andersons Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on November 04, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $48 from $36 previously.

On October 20, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when ANDERSON MICHAEL J sold 3,210 shares for $40.59 per share. The transaction valued at 130,301 led to the insider holds 326,644 shares of the business.

ANDERSON MICHAEL J sold 290 shares of ANDE for $11,745 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 329,854 shares after completing the transaction at $40.50 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, ANDERSON MICHAEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,350 shares for $39.54 each. As a result, the insider received 330,159 and left with 330,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANDE has reached a high of $59.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANDE has traded an average of 196.87K shares per day and 239.57k over the past ten days. A total of 33.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.61M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ANDE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 583.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 512.33k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ANDE is 0.74, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 16.00% for ANDE, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 19, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.56B to a low estimate of $3.88B. As of the current estimate, The Andersons Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.78B, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.94B, a decrease of -0.90% less than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.69B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.61B, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.87B and the low estimate is $15.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.