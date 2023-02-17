In spite of The Toro Company’s (NYSE:TTC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, The Toro Company’s stock clocked out at $113.91, up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $113.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768124 shares were traded. TTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.83.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $118 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when JANEY GREGORY S sold 1,630 shares for $115.31 per share. The transaction valued at 187,955 led to the insider holds 2,708 shares of the business.

DAHL AMY E sold 4,460 shares of TTC for $518,042 on Jan 10. The VP, GC and Corporate Secretary now owns 18,706 shares after completing the transaction at $116.15 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, MOELLER PETER D, who serves as the VP, International of the company, sold 430 shares for $116.62 each. As a result, the insider received 50,145 and left with 4,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTC has reached a high of $117.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTC traded 583.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 614.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.85M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.01, TTC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 21.30% for TTC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.98 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, The Toro Company’s year-ago sales were $932.65M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.51B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.55B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.