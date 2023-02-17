In the case of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT), what’s next?

The closing price of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) was $30.70 for the day, down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $30.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1492354 shares were traded. MT stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ArcelorMittal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MT has reached a high of $34.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.70.

Shares Statistics:

MT traded an average of 2.27M shares per day over the past three months and 3.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 865.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 704.16M. Insiders hold about 44.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.47M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, MT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.09% for MT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $4.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $4.39, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.72 and $4.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.84B, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.78B and the low estimate is $62.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.