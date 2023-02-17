In the case of Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT), what’s next?

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) closed the day trading at $13.58 up 3.90% from the previous closing price of $13.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269077 shares were traded. DNUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNUT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Tattersfield Michael J. bought 30,000 shares for $12.61 per share. The transaction valued at 378,225 led to the insider holds 2,834,623 shares of the business.

Tattersfield Michael J. bought 10,000 shares of DNUT for $138,500 on Mar 11. The President and CEO now owns 2,735,610 shares after completing the transaction at $13.85 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Tattersfield Michael J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 9,500 shares for $13.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 132,525 and bolstered with 2,725,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has reached a high of $16.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNUT traded about 982.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNUT traded about 662.59k shares per day. A total of 167.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.86M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DNUT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 9.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Dividends & Splits

DNUT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.14, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $394.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $399.3M to a low estimate of $389.1M. As of the current estimate, Krispy Kreme Inc.’s year-ago sales were $370.6M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.32M, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $393M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.