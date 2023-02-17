In the case of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG), what’s next?

The closing price of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) was $61.77 for the day, up 0.02% from the previous closing price of $61.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1859165 shares were traded. PEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $76.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $69.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on March 22, 2022, with a $69 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares for $60.45 per share. The transaction valued at 12,090 led to the insider holds 29,776 shares of the business.

Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of PEG for $11,428 on Nov 04. The Vice President and Controller now owns 29,976 shares after completing the transaction at $57.14 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Chernick Rose M, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 200 shares for $58.19 each. As a result, the insider received 11,638 and left with 30,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has reached a high of $75.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.27.

Shares Statistics:

PEG traded an average of 2.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 498.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 498.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PEG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 4.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.96, PEG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 155.30% for PEG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.59 and $3.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $3.06B, an estimated decrease of -30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52B, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of -$30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.72B, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.26B and the low estimate is $7.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.