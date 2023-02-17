In the case of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), what’s next?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) closed the day trading at $106.30 down -1.99% from the previous closing price of $108.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1613834 shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.14.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TER, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $102 from $110 previously.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Mehta Sanjay sold 7,992 shares for $110.00 per share. The transaction valued at 879,120 led to the insider holds 58,926 shares of the business.

Gray Charles Jeffrey sold 686 shares of TER for $68,600 on Jan 31. The VP, General Counsel, Secretary now owns 23,270 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Gray Charles Jeffrey, who serves as the VP, General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 1,152 shares for $100.00 each. As a result, the insider received 115,200 and left with 21,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teradyne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $127.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TER traded about 1.58M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TER traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 156.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.85M. Shares short for TER as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.33M, compared to 5.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

TER’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.56. The current Payout Ratio is 8.10% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $5.17, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.49 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $596.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $635.85M to a low estimate of $575.3M. As of the current estimate, Teradyne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $755.37M, an estimated decrease of -21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $620.02M, a decrease of -26.30% less than the figure of -$21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $720M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590.1M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.16B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.