In What Direction Will American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) Stock Goes From Here?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) closed the day trading at $15.23 down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $15.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5704937 shares were traded. AEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.06.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $16 from $18 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Rempell Michael R sold 33,642 shares for $15.99 per share. The transaction valued at 537,936 led to the insider holds 171,973 shares of the business.

Foyle Jennifer M. sold 70,214 shares of AEO for $1,184,861 on Feb 02. The Global Brand President-aerie now owns 140,545 shares after completing the transaction at $16.88 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Sable David M., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 432 shares for $12.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,207 and bolstered with 32,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEO has reached a high of $23.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEO traded about 4.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEO traded about 3.09M shares per day. A total of 186.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.68M. Shares short for AEO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.26M with a Short Ratio of 14.26M, compared to 17.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.61% and a Short% of Float of 13.13%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.01B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.21B and the low estimate is $5.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.