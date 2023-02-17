In What Direction Will Cytokinetics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Goes From Here?

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) closed the day trading at $44.13 up 2.94% from the previous closing price of $42.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783720 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYTK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 23, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $58 from $60 previously.

On December 20, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

On October 11, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 11, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Malik Fady Ibraham sold 7,000 shares for $43.74 per share. The transaction valued at 306,180 led to the insider holds 156,589 shares of the business.

Malik Fady Ibraham sold 4,000 shares of CYTK for $174,920 on Feb 09. The EVP Research & Development now owns 152,589 shares after completing the transaction at $43.73 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, WIERENGA WENDALL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 315,000 and left with 12,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYTK traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYTK traded about 859.37k shares per day. A total of 93.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Shares short for CYTK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.98M, compared to 10.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.55% and a Short% of Float of 14.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.39, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.88 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.06. EPS for the following year is -$4.76, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.52 and -$5.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, up 40.80% from the average estimate.