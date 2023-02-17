In What Direction Will Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) was $368.93 for the day, down -3.62% from the previous closing price of $382.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 997298 shares were traded. MLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $381.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $367.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MLM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 169.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $375 to $350.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $409 to $399.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when COLE SUE W sold 1,685 shares for $355.61 per share. The transaction valued at 599,196 led to the insider holds 21,155 shares of the business.

Mohr John P sold 0 shares of MLM for $144 on Jun 10. The SVP – CIO now owns 14,826 shares after completing the transaction at $321.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Martin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLM has reached a high of $406.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $284.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 351.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 339.47.

Shares Statistics:

MLM traded an average of 348.96K shares per day over the past three months and 462.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.68M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MLM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.24, MLM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.46 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $3.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.9 and $11.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.16. EPS for the following year is $14.8, with 21 analysts recommending between $16.47 and $13.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.36B. As of the current estimate, Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.