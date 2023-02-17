In What Direction Will Twilio Inc.’s (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Goes From Here?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed the day trading at $75.45 up 14.23% from the previous closing price of $66.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22041519 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $50 from $110 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Manor Eyal sold 414 shares for $53.80 per share. The transaction valued at 22,273 led to the insider holds 151,156 shares of the business.

Shipchandler Khozema sold 1,591 shares of TWLO for $78,305 on Jan 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 71,330 shares after completing the transaction at $49.22 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Manor Eyal, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 414 shares for $49.48 each. As a result, the insider received 20,485 and left with 151,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $196.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWLO traded about 3.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWLO traded about 5.11M shares per day. A total of 183.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.58M, compared to 5.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Twilio Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $17.13, with high estimates of $50.51 and low estimates of $18.48.

