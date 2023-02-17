Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $18.55 in the prior trading day, Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) closed at $18.31, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1357655 shares were traded. INFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.56.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INFA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On January 18, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $15.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Ghai Jitesh sold 46,427 shares for $18.55 per share. The transaction valued at 861,360 led to the insider holds 431,572 shares of the business.

Ghai Jitesh sold 1,324 shares of INFA for $24,523 on Feb 14. The EVP & Chief Product Officer now owns 435,114 shares after completing the transaction at $18.52 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, BROWN ERIC F, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,615 shares for $17.29 each. As a result, the insider received 114,373 and left with 108,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFA has reached a high of $28.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 345.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 420.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 281.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.00M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INFA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 4.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 9.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.31M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $397.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.