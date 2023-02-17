INTC (Intel Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $28.85 in the prior trading day, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at $28.20, down -2.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28908861 shares were traded. INTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $33 from $29 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Susquehanna reiterated its Negative rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 9,000 shares for $27.83 per share. The transaction valued at 250,449 led to the insider holds 9,000 shares of the business.

Zinsner David bought 7,250 shares of INTC for $201,188 on Jan 31. The EVP, CFO now owns 71,339 shares after completing the transaction at $27.75 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Zinsner David, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 1,800 shares for $27.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,202 and bolstered with 17,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $52.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 38.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 38.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.13B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 63.73M with a Short Ratio of 77.49M, compared to 73.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INTC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.34, compared to 1.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 74.30% for INTC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 31 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $11.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.57B to a low estimate of $10.89B. As of the current estimate, Intel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.35B, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.79B, a decrease of -23.00% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.94B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.05B, down -19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.76B and the low estimate is $49.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.