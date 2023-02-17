Invest in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $5.87 in the prior trading day, NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) closed at $5.84, down -0.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284966 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.66.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.20 and its Current Ratio is at 33.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Walsh Anthony P. sold 12,479 shares for $6.27 per share. The transaction valued at 78,243 led to the insider holds 41,751 shares of the business.

Ottewell David A. sold 71,186 shares of NG for $424,269 on Dec 07. The Vice President & CFO now owns 789,531 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Ottewell David A., who serves as the Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 57,592 shares for $5.97 each. As a result, the insider received 343,824 and left with 789,531 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 949.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 333.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.94M. Insiders hold about 26.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.95% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 8.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.14.