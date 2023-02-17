Invest in The9 Limited (NCTY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) closed at $1.13 in the last session, down -6.61% from day before closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576126 shares were traded. NCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NCTY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Roth Capital reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on April 16, 2009, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCTY has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2125.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NCTY traded on average about 513.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 432.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.41M. Insiders hold about 45.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NCTY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 252.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 149.12k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.