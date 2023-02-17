Invest in Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) closed at $25.83 in the last session, down -0.69% from day before closing price of $26.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517959 shares were traded. XPOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.49.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XPOF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On September 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On March 15, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on March 15, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Moen Megan sold 12,376 shares for $25.92 per share. The transaction valued at 320,726 led to the insider holds 24,159 shares of the business.

Moen Megan sold 124 shares of XPOF for $3,100 on Jan 06. The EVP, Finance now owns 36,535 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Moen Megan, who serves as the EVP, Finance of the company, sold 4,633 shares for $22.17 each. As a result, the insider received 102,713 and left with 36,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPOF has reached a high of $28.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XPOF traded on average about 347.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 850.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.68M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XPOF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.74% and a Short% of Float of 16.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $66.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.5M to a low estimate of $64M. As of the current estimate, Xponential Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.37M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.36M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $237.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.08M, up 54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $284.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $301M and the low estimate is $272.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.