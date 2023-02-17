Investing in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) closed at $5.95 up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $5.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515544 shares were traded. CLBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $6.

On February 24, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.50.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on February 24, 2022, with a $10.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cellebrite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLBT has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLBT has traded an average of 231.02K shares per day and 255.57k over the past ten days. A total of 183.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.03M. Insiders hold about 76.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLBT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 1.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $76M to a low estimate of $73.45M. As of the current estimate, Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $67.91M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.29M, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.62M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $271.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $246.25M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330M and the low estimate is $290.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.