Investing in Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Goosehead Insurance Inc’s stock clocked out at $41.50, down -2.51% from its previous closing price of $42.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518096 shares were traded. GSHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GSHD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 140.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants sold 2,800 shares for $45.31 per share. The transaction valued at 126,868 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants sold 18,638 shares of GSHD for $846,165 on Feb 08. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $45.40 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, sold 28,625 shares for $45.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,299,002 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Goosehead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3458.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 102.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 138.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSHD has reached a high of $99.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GSHD traded 234.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 263.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.99M. Shares short for GSHD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 2.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.71% and a Short% of Float of 13.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $51.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.25M to a low estimate of $48.98M. As of the current estimate, Goosehead Insurance Inc’s year-ago sales were $40.23M, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.41M, an increase of 29.40% over than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.05M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.31M, up 34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $279M and the low estimate is $251.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.