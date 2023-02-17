Investing in Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Steel Dynamics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $126.18, up 0.40% from its previous closing price of $125.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040442 shares were traded. STLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.04.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $118 from $114 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when MARCUCCILLI JAMES C sold 2,500 shares for $108.90 per share. The transaction valued at 272,250 led to the insider holds 82,965 shares of the business.

BUSSE KEITH E sold 244 shares of STLD for $23,303 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 701,704 shares after completing the transaction at $95.50 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, BUSSE KEITH E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,103 shares for $96.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,129,182 and left with 701,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLD has reached a high of $132.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STLD traded 2.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 180.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.28M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STLD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 5.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.01, STLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for STLD, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $2.62, while EPS last year was $6.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.42, with high estimates of $4.06 and low estimates of $3.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.12 and $8.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.02. EPS for the following year is $7.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $11.08 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $4.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.8B to a low estimate of $4.47B. As of the current estimate, Steel Dynamics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.57B, an estimated decrease of -16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.81B, a decrease of -22.60% less than the figure of -$16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.69B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.26B, down -19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.28B and the low estimate is $13.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.