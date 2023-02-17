Investing in Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Wix.com Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $86.56, down -4.90% from its previous closing price of $91.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668086 shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $100 from $80 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $101.

On November 11, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $84.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on November 11, 2022, with a $84 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $111.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WIX traded 676.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 577.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.36M. Insiders hold about 3.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 3.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.9 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $351.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $356.2M to a low estimate of $349M. As of the current estimate, Wix.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $328.34M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.28M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $354M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.