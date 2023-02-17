Investing in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Zoetis Inc.’s stock clocked out at $173.93, down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $175.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1950930 shares were traded. ZTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On November 18, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Lagano Roxanne sold 13,010 shares for $175.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,276,750 led to the insider holds 26,357 shares of the business.

Lagano Roxanne sold 2,167 shares of ZTS for $390,623 on Jul 22. The Executive Vice President now owns 23,687 shares after completing the transaction at $180.26 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, PECK KRISTIN C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,689 shares for $180.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,744,020 and left with 39,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zoetis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTS has reached a high of $201.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZTS traded 2.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 467.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.87M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 3.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, ZTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.56.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.91 and $4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.85. EPS for the following year is $5.33, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $4.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $2.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of the current estimate, Zoetis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.78B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.7B and the low estimate is $8.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.