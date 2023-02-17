Is Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) closed at $7.78 in the last session, up 2.10% from day before closing price of $7.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7209373 shares were traded. AQN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AQN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Algonquin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 117.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQN has reached a high of $16.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AQN traded on average about 6.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 678.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 673.20M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AQN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 22.53M with a Short Ratio of 22.53M, compared to 37.9M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AQN is 0.98, which was 0.61 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.71.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $703.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $752M to a low estimate of $672M. As of the current estimate, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s year-ago sales were $594.8M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $725.73M, a decrease of -1.40% less than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $725.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $725.73M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.