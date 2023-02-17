Is Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $14.79 in the prior trading day, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) closed at $15.00, up 1.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2301874 shares were traded. BOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BOWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On August 30, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Shannon Thomas F. sold 40,759 shares for $14.27 per share. The transaction valued at 581,631 led to the insider holds 1,000,000 shares of the business.

Shannon Thomas F. sold 71,956 shares of BOWL for $1,026,812 on Feb 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,040,759 shares after completing the transaction at $14.27 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Shannon Thomas F., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $14.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,433 and left with 1,112,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOWL has reached a high of $15.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 874.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.95M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BOWL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.89M with a Short Ratio of 8.89M, compared to 7.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 23.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $257.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $265.8M to a low estimate of $250.28M. As of the current estimate, Bowlero Corp.’s year-ago sales were $205.19M, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.52M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $299.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $911.71M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.